HOUSTON (KIAH) — The community brought it’s best efforts to go out with a bang in celebration of America’s birthday. Now it’s time to help Houston celebrate the birth of Hip-Hop! In conjunction with the 50th anniversary if Hip-Hop, The Houston Museum of African American Culture is hosting “Beats on the Screen: A Celebration of Hip-Hop Cinema. The film series will feature classic films close the the hearts of hip-hop culture.

There will also be a DJ battle between popular disc jockey artist like DJ Aggravated and DJ Def Jam Blaster, where they will take the crowd through an experience of the history of hip-hop. The event will be hosted at Emancipation Park on Sunday starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free and so is registration. To stay inspired and update date on what you can expect, you can follow the event “Beats on Screen: WILD STYLE” on Facebook.