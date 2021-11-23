HOUSTON (KIAH) – The City of Galveston is having its holiday tree lighting this weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Saengerfest Park on corner of the Strand and 23rd Street.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown will oversee the lighting and members of the Galveston police and fire departments will escort the special guest, Santa Claus!
“With the historic architecture and downtown decorations, Galveston is magical during the holiday season. We’d love for you and your family to join us during this special evening kicking off several weeks of holiday events around the island.”Mayor Craig Brown
This event will coincide with the Galveston Art Center’s ArtWalk, which is held every six to eight weeks.
Celebrate the Holiday tree lighting in downtown Galveston
