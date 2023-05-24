HOUSTON (KIAH) — One in every 75 women will develop ovarian cancer in their lifetime, according to research seen on the Ovarcome website. It’s also considered the number 1 deadliest gynecologic cancer with no reliable screening. That’s why the Ovarcome Foundation provides resources for women and celebrated them over the weekend with a gala.

The 2023 Ovarcome Gala called “Ovare“, was a hit ! This year’s motto: “Sneaking up on Ovarian Cancer”. That’s why they wore sneakers in their gala gear! CW39’s Sharron Melton was the emcee once again!