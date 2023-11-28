HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are lots of children and seniors who are in danger of going without any gifts this holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston has identified around 14,700 of them, and they’ll be the angels on the charity’s Angel Tree this year.

It marks an increase of 2,100 angels over last year, but a local power company is doing their part — as part of Giving Tuesday — to support those kids and older adults.

CenterPoint Energy employees started selecting angels from the tree in mid-October, and today is when they’re dropping off all of the items on their wish lists.

A mountain of toys, clothes, and lots of other gifts will start to form in the lobby of the company’s building in Downtown Houston at 9 a.m.

By the end of the day, more than five hundred angels will get to have a happy holiday thanks to CenterPoint.

“The Salvation Army is so very thankful for its partnership with CenterPoint Energy, :24 especially at Christmas-time,” Salvation Army of Greater Houston Area Commander Major Rob Webb said. “We count on committed community partners — caring individuals — to help us get all of our angels adopted each year.”

“It’s just right in time with supporting the local community, providing all the local families with their holiday gifts,” CenterPoint Lead Community Relations Team Member Theresa Sauls said. “And it’s just a lot of fun doing it on Giving Tuesday.”