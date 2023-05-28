SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — Our service men and woman go above and beyond to protect and serve our country. And on this Memorial Day, those who have passed will be remembered, with a special memorial event in Sugar Land for veterans, to honor the men and women who sacrificed it all.

City of Sugar Land

On Monday, May 29th at 10am to 1pm., the Sugar Land Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at The Crown Festival Park at 15300 University Blvd.

This event celebrates the Memorial Day, federal holiday. There will be a military vehicle exhibit presented by the Sixth Cavalry Historical Association, food trucks, a lemonade stand and other military-associated vendor booths. At 11 a.m., a formal tribute will follow with words of remembrance by local dignitaries. The ceremony presenter and emcee will be retired Brigadier Gen. Dave Van Kleeck. He will be joined by two guest speakers – former U.S. Marine Corps Major Gabe Lavine and U.S. Air Force Desert Storm veteran Clarence Pilgram.

City of Sugar Land

The program will continue the community tradition of acknowledging the names of veterans engraved inside the walls of the Remembrance Tower at Sugar Land Memorial Park, and patriotic music tributes will be performed.

The Houston Commemorative Air Force will perform a military flyover, and there will be a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will close with a traditional flag observance led by local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops at noon. For additional event information, visit the Memorial Day Ceremony Link here .