HOUSTON (KIAH)—The Harris County Housing Authority opened a $39.35 million affordable housing complex post Hurricane Harvey called, The Hollows’ to help tackle the issue of homelessness and home affordability in the Greater Houston area.

The complex consists of 192 units in total with 15 units for people transitioning out of homelessness. 33 units are reserved for extremely low-income earning families. Rent is income based. The average rent in Channelview is $1,700 a month. However, rent for a one-bedroom here at the complex is $419 a month. All units will include washer and dryer connections with energy efficient appliances.

This development was paid for with the help of Harris County’s Community Development Block Grant and Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds with construction and private funds.

CVS is also a partner in the project–investing $700,000 to increase the access to safe ad affordable housing to communities in need.

To apply for housing at this complex, visit The Hollows on its website.