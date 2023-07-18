HOUSTON (CW39) – Harry, Hermione and Ron are conjuring all fans to celebrate their appearance. You’re invited to a Muggles Bash (Muggle: the wizard term for non-magic folks) complete with tricks, spells and the same charm that made the Harry Potter movies a worldwide phenomenon. Join us for an action-packed, Harry Potter-inspired event during “Power Up! Summer” at Children’s Museum Houston. Costumes encouraged!

Guests get to meet the wizards, snap a photo and manifest new memories with the famous Harry Potter trio. The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. in Kids’ Hall Alcove.

During the Owl Presentation by Houston Audubon you get to catch the show! Our feathery friends won’t be around owl-day! The owl event time is at 2 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

Muggles and wizards will be spellbound by the feats of renowned magician Jamie Salinas shows start at 4 and 5 p.m. in Brown Auditorium.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:

· Flip-O-Rania: Create animation from still images to explore your power in Alexander Art Academy.

· Light Doodles: Make magical light-doodle works of art in Chevron Maker Annex.

WHEN:

Magic and Mischief Managed, Saturday, July 29, 2023.

WHERE:

Children’s Museum Houston, 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004

HOURS/COST:

· Museum Summer Hours: Mon. – Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sun: Noon – 6 p.m.

· For more information, visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138.