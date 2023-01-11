HOUSTON (KIAH) — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming on Monday, the Children’s Museum Houston will host an event on Saturday honoring the legendary civil rights leader and his legacy.

The museum will have its 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Before the events begin, there will be an African Heritage Food Demo hosted by Prairie View A&M University.

Then beginning at noon, there will a performance by international violinist Jamie Perry, a peace march by the Kid’s Committee, and a reenactment of MLK’s infamous “I Have a Dream” speech, along with the Praise Dancers from Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.

Other activities for kids at Junktion include making dream clouds for changing the world, making peace doves as a symbol of peace, and taking a Star Promise to be kind and fair to everyone.

Tickets for the event are at a special $5 price for everyone.

The Childrens Museum Houston is at 1500 Binz Street in the Museum District.

For more information on the event, go to cmhouston.org.