HOUSTON (KIAH) Are you looking for a great place to take your family and also help your community at the same time? Well Moody Gardens in Galveston is the place to be, if you want to do both this holiday season!

Every Thursday in December, Moody Gardens offers “Food Drive Thursdays” where guests get a chance to save money on admission to the Festival of Lights at “Holiday in the Gardens” while helping those in need.

Moody Gardens

Guests who bring a non-perishable food item to Moody Gardens will receive two-for-one admission to the Festival of Lights. The food drive program benefits Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

The mile-long Festival of Lights trail, featuring more than 100 lighted displays is one of the nine-holiday attractions open through Jan. 7 at Moody Gardens.

Regular admission to the Festival of Lights is $29 and Value Days admission to the Festival of Lights is $25. Tickets include Arctic Slide, Train Ride, and Ice Skating Rink.