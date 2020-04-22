City of Houston, HPD, Houston Area Women’s Center, Uber, unify to address spike in domestic violence

Today, Houston’s Mayor Turner addressed another crisis spurring from the coronavirus stay at home order.

The rise of domestic violence is aggressively increasing around the region and in Houston. The increase is attributed in part to the pandemic and the stay at home order that requires families to spend extensive time together.

Officer killed in San Marcos, Texas after responding to domestic violence call:

Today in Houston, several representatives were alongside the Mayor to address the urgency for victims in our area. Several organization are partnering with the city to find a solution to cut the count of assaults and victims of domestic violence we have here in Houston.

A website nocovidabuse.org is now activated with resources for victims.

The Houston Area Women’s Center is reporting a spike in domestic violence calls they’re receiving.

One from a nurse who works a 12-hour shift, only to come home to an abusive partner.

Another call involved a women’s controlling and increasing violent husband who says she can’t leave because she doesn’t know where to go.

Also, a call from a pregnant mother caught in abuse with nowhere to go.

The Houston Area Women’s Center says they are using a system of protocol in alignment with the rules of the CDC, like masks, cleaning equipment and protective gear, and are prepared to provide the same life saving work as front line workers for victim of domestic violence.

The Center is also monitoring the received victim population by taking temperatures.

One hindering issue with receiving victims is they are expecting a shortage in Center space. The city and the Center are all working on short term hotel vouchers to provide assistance in providing victim with a place to go to. Free Uber rides will also be provided for victims of abuse. Houston Area Women’s Center is partnering and coordinating counsel to provide help for victims. Thursday there will be an active hotline number (713) 528-2121 for victims to call for assistance. Representatives described some of the calls their getting.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says there has been a an increase of 1.7% over the last few weeks, with an overall 9% increase in assaults. Houston Area Women’s Center is reporting a 40% spike in calls for help.

As for under reporting, with regard to children, April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Police are still encouraging everyone to look out for their neighbor and see if you see any changes in children’s behaviour, evidence of abuse or injuries, like bruising.

Children are encouraged to tell teachers about abuse when they go online for class.

As for violence and abuse, statistics show violence, even homicides increase during a crisis.

During Harvey, Houston saw a 40% spike in murders of women.

We can’t let innocent women die. We’re smarter now. We know you may be living in a silent hell, and we are here for you. our hotlines are open. This nocovidabuse website will help you find resources you need. information if you are being abused or know someone who is. We’re all focused on flattening the domestic violence curve. Emilee Whitehurst, President CEO, Houston Area Women’s Center

Whitehurst says that if victims are looking for a way out, start by planning. “It can change the outcome of your situation,” she adds.