HOUSTON (KIAH) – As part of the City of Houston hosting the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four, a community center in the city’s Third Ward is getting a facelift.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four and Houston’s Organizing Committee are teaming up to reveal a new basketball court in Third Ward. The historic Blue Triangle Center on 3005 McGowen Street was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Legacy Project presented by Degree Deodorant.

The Blue Triangle Center was announced as the 2023 Legacy project recipient back in January, and this will be the first time the new basketball court will be revealed to the public. The community center will receive a basketball court renovation which will include, a refurbished court, backboards and other cosmetic updates.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston’s Organizing Committee, the Managing Director NCAA Men’s Basketball, and many other leaders from the organizations involved were in attendance at the unveiling on Tuesday. There was also a special guest appearance from Basketball Hall of Famer and Houston legend, former Houston Rockets head coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

This effort is one of many that the NCAA Men’s Final Four brings to each city the final tournament is hosted in. Houston will host the 2023 Men’s Final Four from March 31 through April 3, 2023. Games will be played this weekend on Saturday, April 1 and on Monday, April 3 at NRG Stadium.