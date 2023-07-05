HOUSTON (KIAH) — Civic Heart Community Services recently relocated its headquarter location to One Emancipation Center at 3131 Emancipation Avenue in Houston’s Third Ward in June 2023.

The 34-year-old organization is the largest Black-founded non-profit organization in the Gulf Coast region. It’s formally known as Change Happens!

Civic Heart has outgrown its previous location on Elgin Street which has been its home for the past 18 years. This new 10-year lease for 13,028 square feet will allow Civic Heart to continue adding to its services and programs.

CW39 Houston

“Civic Heart has been a part of the historic Third Ward for the past 34 years,” said Helen Stagg, Civic Heart CEO. “There is still a great need for community services in this area, so it was important to find our new headquarters right here to continue our work in this community and preserve our heritage. We are delighted to find our new home in One Emancipation Center, with its tenant mix including several other non-profit organizations working to create a thriving Third Ward community.

“We are excited about the synergy of working in kinship with others whose mission closely aligns with Civic Heart.”