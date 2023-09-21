HOUSTON (KIAH)– CIVIC Heart Community Services is celebrating Self-Improvement Month. September is Self-Improvement Month by helping others to grow in their lives and careers. For 34 years, the Houston non-profit has been helping others through programming like the Self-Sufficiency Fund.
This program provides job training in professions that are in demand such as forklift operator, welding, and construction to reduce dependency on public assistance among recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The fund helps provide industry certification after training and also helps participants connect with companies for job placement. Each participant will have their needs and situation assessed and get additional assistance if needed such as transportation assistance to courses, food stipends through partnership with Houston Food Bank, interview preparation and more to remove barriers without losing benefits.
Civc Heart is also present at some of the eviction courts to offer the resource to tenants at risk of eviction who may benefit from better jobs.
The program not only provides an industry certification upon successful completion of training, but also connects participants with participating companies for job placement, thus enabling them to achieve self-sufficiency while retaining their dignity.
Eligibility Criteria
- Living in Harris County at the time of enrollment
- Recipient and individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance
- TANF recipients
- TANF-eligible
- Earn less than $37,000 a year with a dependent
- Has a desire to better their situation
Additional Support
- Financial literacy
- Job-readiness workshop
- Dress for success / Career Gear interview attire
- Job placement
- Food For Change Scholarship
- Free admission to ALL Civic Heart job fairs
