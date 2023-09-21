HOUSTON (KIAH)– CIVIC Heart Community Services is celebrating Self-Improvement Month. September is Self-Improvement Month by helping others to grow in their lives and careers. For 34 years, the Houston non-profit has been helping others through programming like the Self-Sufficiency Fund.

This program provides job training in professions that are in demand such as forklift operator, welding, and construction to reduce dependency on public assistance among recipients of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The fund helps provide industry certification after training and also helps participants connect with companies for job placement. Each participant will have their needs and situation assessed and get additional assistance if needed such as transportation assistance to courses, food stipends through partnership with Houston Food Bank, interview preparation and more to remove barriers without losing benefits.

Civc Heart is also present at some of the eviction courts to offer the resource to tenants at risk of eviction who may benefit from better jobs.

The program not only provides an industry certification upon successful completion of training, but also connects participants with participating companies for job placement, thus enabling them to achieve self-sufficiency while retaining their dignity.

Eligibility Criteria

Living in Harris County at the time of enrollment

Recipient and individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance

TANF recipients

TANF-eligible

Earn less than $37,000 a year with a dependent

Has a desire to better their situation

Additional Support

Financial literacy

Job-readiness workshop

Dress for success / Career Gear interview attire

Job placement

Food For Change Scholarship

Free admission to ALL Civic Heart job fairs

To learn more information, visit here.