HOUSTON (KIAH)—Change Happens! made a huge announcement last week at its annual breakfast that it would change its name after 34 years in the community. The organization is now going by ‘Civic Heart’ but will still uphold its same mission for families in the Third Ward, Acres Homes and Greater Houston communities.

Civic Heart’s mission is to help people empower themselves. The organization offers a variety of programs to families such as housing assistance, mental health services for youth, health care support, teen pregnancy prevention, workforce assistance and more.

May is National Day to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy and Civic Heart is making sure to reduce the risk of teen pregnancy through educational programs. The program is called ‘Teens Making a Choice’ that targets minority youth ages to 15-19 in Harris County along with the Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties.

This program uses Love Notes Sexual Risk Avoidance evidence-based program curriculum that addresses ways that teens can avoid the risk and give youth the confidence and skills needed to navigate through their personal development. The goal of TMAC is for teens to refrain from sex before marriage and to engage in less risky behavior.

There are other youth programs offered by Civic Heart such as The Rescue Youth Program, HYPE, and VOICES. To learn more about what Civic Heart is doing in the community and how you can get involved, visit CivicHeart.org.

