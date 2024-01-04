Creating a new life for those who feel they can't have one

HOUSTON (CW39) — There are thousands of young people around southeast Texas who struggle every day. Some have been impacted by circumstances such as homelessness or being in the juvenile justice system. But, one Houston program wants to help, and create a new life for those who feel like they can’t have a successful life.

“Collective Action For Youth” is an organization whose mission is to help young people thrive. With a priority on youth ages 16 and up, they are given training and education opportunities, provide employment opportunities, helping them learn how to lead, and make decisions, and provide a safe space for them to thrive.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Bradi Lewis, a Community Coordinator with Collective Action For Youth and Former Program participant Evelyn Barron, now an employee with the group, on the importance of this program and how it’s changed her life forever!

If you’d like more information, contact “Collective Action For Youth” to learn more and to help out and/or volunteer.

Collective Action For Youth