HOUSTON (KIAH) — Getting to college can be tough. But, navigating what you need to do to stand out in front of recruiters can be even tougher. And that’s were “College to Career” organization comes in. And now they’re making it access to college easier for every economic back ground.
Founder Leann Cyr says, your financial background should not be an obstacle from keeping you from going to college. And she wants everyone to be able to walk through that door, with all the tools they need, no matter where they come from.
CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Leann Cyr to talk about the program, how it was created first to help her own children and their success story and how she wants to help other kids get into the college their dreams!
