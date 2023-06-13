HOUSTON (KIAH)–Communities in Schools of Houston (CIS) is in partnership with Houston Methodist Hospital and Smithwood Medical Institute. This summer, graduating seniors will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on experience in the healthcare industry.

Credit: Communities in Schools of Houston

The students are apart of the CIS programs on their high school campuses that offer several services, academic support mental health services and resources for students in need. Every school has mentorship and assistance for teens throughout the school year.

Houston Methodist Hospital has collaborated with CIS to provide high school youth with the opportunity to engage in an eight-week patient care assistant (PCA) summer internship program leading up to graduation with one-on-one training.

“This is one of our premier workplace readiness programs in which students receive outstanding training and education through our partners Houston Methodist Hospital and Smithwood Medical Institute. The depth and breadth of the program is incredible and gives our students an opportunity to advance in the medical profession, whether it is nursing, medical tech or other discipline. Many of them are offered jobs with Houston Methodist after they complete their college education,” Lisa Decant, CEO of Communities In Schools of Houston said.

Credit: Communities in Schools of Houston

The program internship has a 48-hour per week commitment and evening school is required at Smithwood for the Certified Nursing Assistant course. Students will learn the principles of the profession and participate in labs that will prepare them for the

CNA Texas State Certification Exam. After successfully completing the exam, the program will transition participants from students to Certified Nursing Assistants.

Participants will also be assigned to Houston Methodist nursing units where they’ll be emerged into their role as a PA. They’ll be exposed to different disciplines such as maternity, cardiovascular, neurology and orthopedics.