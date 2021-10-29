CW39 Sharron Melton with several Girl Scouts in attendence at the GSSJC 11th Annual Success to Significance Luncheon (photo: Sharron Melton)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — You know them for their cookie sales and many people have their favorites. But Girl Scouts do more than selling cookies.

They learn, the educate, they have adventures and support girl activities and help all girls build courage, confidence and character.

This week, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council held it’s 11th annual “Success to Significance” event in person for the first time since in over a year. This event recognizes the achievements of girls as they go above and beyond to improve themselves and give back to their community.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton attended the event and has a look at what happened.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is the world’s preeminent organization for girls, with a membership of 1.7 million girls and adults. Today, as when founded in 1912, GSUSA helps cultivate values, social conscience, and self esteem in young girls, while also teaching them critical life skills that will enable them to succeed as adults. In Girl Scouting-and its special girl-only environment-girls discover the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

To learn more, go to GSSJC.org.