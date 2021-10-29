HOUSTON (KIAH) — You know them for their cookie sales and many people have their favorites. But Girl Scouts do more than selling cookies.
They learn, the educate, they have adventures and support girl activities and help all girls build courage, confidence and character.
This week, the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council held it’s 11th annual “Success to Significance” event in person for the first time since in over a year. This event recognizes the achievements of girls as they go above and beyond to improve themselves and give back to their community.
CW39 anchor Sharron Melton attended the event and has a look at what happened.
Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) is the world’s preeminent organization for girls, with a membership of 1.7 million girls and adults. Today, as when founded in 1912, GSUSA helps cultivate values, social conscience, and self esteem in young girls, while also teaching them critical life skills that will enable them to succeed as adults. In Girl Scouting-and its special girl-only environment-girls discover the fun, friendship and power of girls together.
To learn more, go to GSSJC.org.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Toy experts warn parents about the possible toy shortageCW39’s Sydney Simone talks about the shipping delays and toy shortage that could affect the holiday season.
- Here’s some World Series treats while you cheer on the AstrosEighteen36 and Dessert Gallery celebrate the Astros in the World Series with treats and specials
- Study: Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinatedAccording to the study, people who contracted COVID-19 had a similar viral load regardless of whether they had been vaccinated.
- Its a “Boo-tacular” Friday on Houston Happens with Chuck E Cheese, plus Power Wizard drops by and Innovative Lasers of Houston has a hot deal just in time for Halloween!HOUSTON (KIAH) Friday on Houston Happens we have a Halloween themed show with some spooky guests to keep you on your toes! Chuck E Cheese has a “Boo-tacular” special for the kids just in time for Halloween. Power Wizard shares with you some ways to avoid being tricked into paying higher electricity bills and Chase […]
- Community celebrates Girl Scouts during ‘Success to Significance’ eventGirl Scouts honored for Courage, Confidence and Character