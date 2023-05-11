HOUSTON (KIAH) — Community Health Choice is a non-profit that offers affordable and no cost health insurance plans to over half a million Texas. Its mission is to help improve healthcare options for families in need in our community.

This Saturday, Community Health Choice and Bread of Life will partner to put together a community baby shower for moms. Bread of Life is known for improving health and addressing problems in underserved communities. Its been serving Houston for over 30 years.

Baby shower participants will be able to receive needs such as:

Baby bibs

baby hats

baby blanket

socks

There will also be games activities. The two partners will speak about resources and programs for moms through all stages of pregnancy to ensure that babies and moms have a healthy start.

Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, May 13- 10 AM-12 PM

WHERE: Bread of Life, Hope Hall, 2019 Crawford St, Houston, TX 77002

For more information, visit the website here.