HOUSTON (KIAH)- Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher announced in a press conference today a program that provides $1.4 million in funding for the health of black mothers and infants.

The black maternal & child health program directly addresses the pregnancy-related mortality risks among black women stemming among other factors from inadequate and inaccessible care before, during, and after pregnancy.

The program matches community health coordinators with mothers to help them navigate every step of the prenatal and post-partum process and up to 400 families are expected to receive help through the program.

For more information about the funding and how it will help the community watch an in-depth interview with the Congresswoman fletcher here: