HOUSTON (CW39) — Tis the holiday season and people from around the world celebrate with their own beautiful traditions that are passed down through the ages. Including the wonderful Native American Tribes in the United States.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton had the honor to talk with Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana, Jonathan Cernek. He shared the wonderful tribal dish called “Chawahka” Soup. This is a signature dish of his tribe, that he grew up eating.

He says sharing it and teaching others about the heritage and traditions of his tribe is a wonderful way to show the pride he has in his tribe and its heritage, with everyone in the world.