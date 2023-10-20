HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hosted its First Responders Awards Luncheon this week in Jersey Village to honor the heroes that work to keep us safe. CW39 Houston’s Kara Willis was the emcee for the program.

MADD’s mission is to work towards a future of No More Victims to help stop drunk and drugged driving and to support the victims of these violent crimes. This first responders event was made to give out awards to those who have worked to contribute to that mission. First responder awardees included Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMS, Tow Truck Drivers, D.A’s and dispatchers.

Special guests included Mayor of Jersey Village Bobby Warren, Keynote Speaker Councilman Mike Knox and Deputy Nashat Sidiq just to name a few.

First Responder Awardees included:

Chief Kevin Hubbard Harris County Pct. 5 Officer Kent Guidry Humble Police Department Constable Rowdy Hayden Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Chris Jones Montgomery County Pct. 5 Sergeant Terry Barnhill Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Brandi Smith Houston Police Department Officer Kristen Hall Houston Police Department Captain Lance Anderson Harris County Toll Road Division Sergeant Jaime Ayala Harris County Public Safety & Incident Response Sergeant Jason Hutchens Harris County Toll Road Division, Night Shift Deputy Christopher Buehl Montgomery County Constable Pct. 5 Commander Harlan Harris Houston Police Department Chaplain Vera Adams Chaplain Diane Burson Deputy Jason Hildebrandt Harris County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Wesley Cole Northwest Fire Department Northwest Fire Department Little York Fire Department Cy-Fair Fire Department Brandi Fitzgerald Life Savers Emergency Room Officer Chayne Brothers Houston Police Department Deputy Jared Gerfers Harris County Pct. 5 Chief Mark Bitz Jersey Village Fire Department Rayne Herzog Jersey Village Sergeant Jose Lopez Harris County Constable Pct. 1 Patricia Neal Volunteer Pam Griffith Volunteer Louise Lakey Volunteer Phil Niewald Volunteer Mike Weingart Volunteer Charles Williams Volunteer Janie Eldridge Volunteer Michael Zarro Volunteer Mike Einkauf Volunteer Charity Einkauf Volunteer

1st Responders Community award

Champion Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village Heartland Realtors

To learn more about MADD Texas and its mission, visit here.