HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hosted its First Responders Awards Luncheon this week in Jersey Village to honor the heroes that work to keep us safe. CW39 Houston’s Kara Willis was the emcee for the program.

MADD’s mission is to work towards a future of No More Victims to help stop drunk and drugged driving and to support the victims of these violent crimes. This first responders event was made to give out awards to those who have worked to contribute to that mission. First responder awardees included Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, EMS, Tow Truck Drivers, D.A’s and dispatchers.

Special guests included Mayor of Jersey Village Bobby Warren, Keynote Speaker Councilman Mike Knox and Deputy Nashat Sidiq just to name a few.

First Responder Awardees included:

Chief Kevin HubbardHarris County Pct. 5
Officer Kent GuidryHumble Police Department
Constable Rowdy HaydenMontgomery County Pct. 4
Constable Chris JonesMontgomery County Pct. 5
Sergeant Terry BarnhillTexas Department of Public Safety
Officer Brandi SmithHouston Police Department
Officer Kristen HallHouston Police Department
Captain Lance AndersonHarris County Toll Road Division
Sergeant Jaime AyalaHarris County Public Safety & Incident Response
Sergeant Jason HutchensHarris County Toll Road Division, Night Shift
Deputy Christopher BuehlMontgomery County Constable Pct. 5
Commander Harlan HarrisHouston Police Department
Chaplain Vera Adams 
Chaplain Diane Burson 
Deputy Jason HildebrandtHarris County Sheriff’s Office
Accident Investigation UnitHarris County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Wesley ColeNorthwest Fire Department
Northwest Fire Department 
Little York Fire Department 
Cy-Fair Fire Department
Brandi FitzgeraldLife Savers Emergency Room
Officer Chayne BrothersHouston Police Department
Deputy Jared GerfersHarris County Pct. 5
Chief Mark BitzJersey Village Fire Department
Rayne HerzogJersey Village
Sergeant Jose LopezHarris County Constable Pct. 1
Patricia NealVolunteer
Pam GriffithVolunteer
Louise LakeyVolunteer
Phil NiewaldVolunteer
Mike WeingartVolunteer
Charles WilliamsVolunteer
Janie EldridgeVolunteer
Michael ZarroVolunteer
Mike EinkaufVolunteer
Charity EinkaufVolunteer

1st Responders Community award

Champion Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village
Heartland Realtors

To learn more about MADD Texas and its mission, visit here.