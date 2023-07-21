HOUSTON (CW39) It may still be July, but it’s the right time to start getting your kids school supplies ready for a new school year. But, for children from low income families, the struggle to get supplies ahead of school is a struggle. That’s why “Operation Backpack” was create.

For 19 years the YMCA of Greater Houston has spearheaded this initiative to help children, in the community. According to the “Y”, this initiative has equipped local youth with the tools necessary to succeed, providing backpacks and essential school supplies to Houston-area students. For the 2023 school year, the YMCA hopes to match last year’s contribution of 30,000 backpacks. The 2023 YMCA Operation Backpack initiative runs August 15.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Larry Taylor, Executive Director of Youth Development at the Greater Houston YMCA, to learn more about the program and how you can help these children succeed on the first day of the new school year.