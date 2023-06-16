HOUSTON (KIAH) – -CW39 and Nexstar Media Group Inc. are dedicated to putting community first and that means giving back to those in need. Today, CW39 will be celebrating its parent company, Nexstar’s Founders Day at the Houston Food Bank.

Throughout the day, our team will be helping to sort and package donations and food to help put an end to hunger. This is an annual event of our company giving back all day long.

There are many ways that you can give back to the Houston Food Bank:

Donate money

Donate food

Donate volunteer

To learn more about the ways you can give, visit Houstonfoodbank.org/ways-to-give. Every $10 donated provides 30 meals.

Tune in for our morning coverage of our Founders Day on CW39, through our mobile app and here on CW39.com.