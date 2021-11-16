CW39 to host Super Turkey Food Drive throughout Houston area

HOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 Houston is teaming up once again for the annual Super Turkey Food Drive benefiting the 43rd annual “Super Feast” in Houston during the holidays.

Super Feast is a city-wide food drive partnered with CW39 at the George R. Brown Convention Center and other surrounding locations throughout Houston to collect contributions for the big day.

Here’s how and where you can help.

The Super Turkey Food Drive is a Houston Strong effort, where community members drive up and drop off donation items needed to help feed thousands of Houstonians for the Annual Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve Super Feasts held at George R. Brown Convention Center. More than 50,000 underprivileged individuals, families, senior citizens, and veterans will be served this holiday season.