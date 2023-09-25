HOUSTON (KIAH)– Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held it’s Harris & Montgomery County Walk Like MADD event at Champions Forest Baptist Church-Jersey Village on Saturday. The event raised over $100,000 to raise awareness for the deadly impact of drunk and drugged driving. CW39 Houston’s reporter, Kara Willis was an emcee for the event.

Special guests were in attendance such as Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Katy Mayor, William ‘Dusty’ Thiele, Houston Police Department, Jersey Village Fire Department, survivors and families of lost loved ones who lost their lives to drugged or drunk driving.

Several sponsors received awards, special remarks were made during the event to let the community know just how big of an impact them being there made on MADD’s mission of ‘No More Victims.’ Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg said that as a leader of part two in Harris County-We are ‘ground zero’ for DWI And DWI Deaths in the Nation. “The people of Harris County, the police, the prosecutors and look at these volunteers. You are folks that could’ve been anywhere this morning with your families kicking back, but you’re hee to help raise awareness and money for a cause,” Ogg said.

Over four thousand drivers under 21 are killed every year. 43.6 percent of fatally injured drivers tested positive for drugs. You can find more information and to make a donation at walklikemadd.org or MADD.org.