HOUSTON (KIAH)–This Saturday, September 23rd, Mothers Against Drunk Driving will be hosting the Harris & Montgomery Walk like MADD event from 9 a.m.-Noon. The Walk Like MADD event is a fundraising event that works to raise awareness and funds to end drunk and drugged driving. CW39 Houston’s own Kara Willis will be the event emcee.

This effort and funding will help support MADD’s lifesaving mission to help keep families and communities safe. The event will be held at Champion Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village and will include live music, food, a Kid and Teen Scene, Doggie Den, and more!

There’s also a “Touch a Truck” even that’ll be featured for first responders with games, prizes, and education with firefighter vehicles, life flight helicopters, rescue vehicles, canine heroes, mounted patrol and more all from Southeast Texas.

To learn more about the event and MADD, you can find more information here.