HOUSTON (KIAH) Starting Sunday, November 6, 2022, The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Departments (SWMD) six (6) Neighborhood Depositories & Recycling Centers will be adjusting their hours of operation.

For the safety of our customers and staff now that daylight savings time is ending, the locations listed below will be open Tuesday through Sunday, except city-approved holidays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations are closed on Mondays. Citizens are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing to allow adequate time to unload.



Houston residents may bring their recyclables or dispose of their junk waste at the following Depositories/Recycling Centers:

Each user must provide proof of residency, including a Texas Driver’s License or any other valid Texas ID and a current water/utility bill or city property tax receipt.

The Depositories accept:

Furniture

Tree limbs

Stoves, and other large appliances

Appliances containing refrigerant must have a tag attached to them certifying that a qualified technician has removed the refrigerant. Depositories will also accept up to (5) automobile tires per month per residential unit. A maximum of 4 cubic yards of building material (not to include roofing shingles, brick, and plaster) will be accepted; however, Depository ramps will not accommodate trailers over 16 feet long or 4 feet high.

All Depositories also accept recyclables.

Recycled materials accepted include:

Wood waste

Concrete

Mattresses

Aluminum and tin can

Plastic bottles and jugs (#1 – #5 and #7)

Newspapers and magazines

Glass bottles and jars

Used motor oil

Clothing & shoes are accepted at the North and Southeast Depositories.



For more information about SWMD and our services, visit us at www.houstonsolidwaste.org, “LIKE” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/houstonsolidwaste, and follow us on Twitter @HoustonTrash, or call 3-1-1 (713-837-0311), the City of Houston’s Customer Service Helpline. Download our app HTX Collects on Google Play or IOS Store to Never Miss an Update again!

