HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a great day for programs that work hard to help children read. And, to celebrate literacy, a national company is awarding millions, to celebrate its 30th anniversary!

Dollar General Literacy Foundation announcing more than $840,000 in lite grants are going to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates. The goal is to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Texas recipients are listed below, and include locations in Houston, Katy, Galveston and Sugar Land.

A more comprehensive list of grant recipients can be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Texas organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 51,000 individuals.

These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org