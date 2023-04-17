HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Furniture Bank is hoping to help support families with children who are sleeping on the floor every night in our city by providing thousands of them with much needed furnishings. Houston Furniture Bank’s “No Kids on the Floor” initiative works to provide bedding and home furnishings to Houston-area children in need, as well as their families.

Now is your chance to help families in Houston who don’t have the furniture necessary to sleep at night. Earth Day is coming up and donations are being accepted this Friday through Sunday April 21-23 at Houston Furniture Bank at 8220 Mosley Road in Houston, Texas 77075.

Here is a look at more from the Houston Furniture Bank founder Oli Mohammed about the critical need in our city and more about how you can help.