HOUSTON (KIAH)–Amid Mattel’s recent Barbie announcement of its new doll with down syndrome hitting the shelves this summer, the Down syndrome community is all smiles. With the promotion of a doll that will represent its diverse community and creativity in play for children, the Down Syndrome Association of Houston says that it’s the first of many good announcements to come.

Board member for the Down Syndrome Association of Houston, Alejandra Lima says that there is plenty of support out their for those individuals living with down syndrome and their families. Here’s a list of some of the many opportunities available:

and more!

There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities at the Down Syndrome Association of Houston such as the Chevron Marathon Run for a Reason and the Buddy Walk. You can learn more about these opportunities at dsah.org