HOUSTON (KIAH) –The City of Houston has opened another large COVID-19 testing site as the area continues to grapple with the spread of the omicron variant.

The Houston Health Department and United Memorial Medical Center has open a new mega COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday. The new drive-thru site is located at Butler Stadium, 13755 S Main St, and has capacity for approximately 1,000 daily tests.

This is the third free mega-testing site the city has opened up within the last couple of weeks. This testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be available, but not required. The site will have the capacity to administer 1,000 tests daily.

“As the omicron variant continues to spread in our community, we are working with trusted partners to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing. By opening new sites, we will offer additional testing by the Houston Health Department and affiliated partners,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I encourage every eligible person, from a young age to adults, to get tested, vaccinated, and boosted. We need everyone doing their part to remain healthy and slow the virus from spreading to their family, friends and coworkers.”

There were complaints about how long it was taking people to get their COVID-19 results from the other mega-sites. The Health Department says the labs are working around the clock and it should take no longer than 72 hours to receive results. You only need to bring an ID. Proof of insurance, residency, and citizenship are never required at Health Department affiliated sites.

Texas Children’s Hospital says the best way to alleviate the influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations is to get tested and vaccinated. The Houston Health Department’s Harris County Area Agency on Aging also announced they continue to do in-home COVID-19 for people ages 60 older who are at increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19.