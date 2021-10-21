Drew Academy gets a visit from CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey

HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 Houston’s Meteorologist Star Harvey had the pleasure to get out in the H-Town community and meet a group of middle school students on Wednesday morning.



Magnet Coordinator Kyiandra Hildreth at Drew Academy said that it was her goal to expose the scholars to all career possibilities. Hildreth plans are coming together by inviting guest professionals in the math, science, and fine arts fields to speak to the seventh- and eighth-graders during their lunches.

When the opportunity was presented, Harvey jumped all over it. She enjoys spending her time talking about the importance of weather, but also encouraging kids to chase their wildest dreams by sharing her personal struggles in the industry and what it feels like to be the only African American female meteorologist on live television in Houston.

If you’d like to request Star Harvey to make an appearance in your classroom to speak with your students, contact her directly by email at Sharvey@cw39.com