Dunkin’ Joy In Childhood Foundation presents $10,000 grant to Wichita’s Kansas Food Bank to help children battling hunger

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Tuesday, August 10, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees, will present a $10,000 grant to Houston’s Kids’ Meals Inc. This grant will help support Kids’ Meals’ mission to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.

Kids’ Meals Inc. was one of 116 organizations selected across the country to be a recipient of a Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Hunger Grant. A total of $500,000 in health and hunger grants were part of an annual grant cycle supporting local health and hunger relief organizations. Dunkin’ franchisees and crew members helped select organizations in their communities to receive funding.

