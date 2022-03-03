HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Tour de Houston is returning after a 2-year hiatus on April 3, 2022! The Mayor’s Office of Special Events expects 5,000 riders to pedal through Houston communities, scenic districts and parks. City officials says Tour de Houston is the perfect event for leisure rider or cycling enthusiasts, with three length options available. Registration for the 2022 Tour de Houston is open now. Organizers say if you registered for the 2020 ride and deferred the registrations, don’t know re-register. To register, click this link.

The annual bike ride presented by Apache, is in its 15th year and will raise funds for Houston’s Reforestation Program. Organizers say the event will start and end in Hermann Square at City Hall located at 901 Bagby, Houston. There will also be a post-ride party that includes music, free food, and beverages. If you don’t want to ride you can still participate by volunteering for the following positions:

Rest Stop Volunteer

Packet Pickup Volunteer

Hydration Station Volunteer

Registration Volunteer

Volunteer Tent Volunteer

To sign up to volunteer at Tour de Houston click this link.