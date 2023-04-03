HOUSTON (KIAH)–Easter Seals Greater Houston provides disability and veteran/military services and it’s raising money for resources through its’ Walk With Me Houston 5K with the Houston Zoo. The 5K family fun walk will have a children’s carnival with food and music.

Last year’s event provided 1,996 clinical counseling sessions to veterans, 165,000 hours of respite, 4,279 children’s occupational and speech therapy sessions and more!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year, the goal is to help provide services for 14,500 veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities.

At this year’s Walk With Me 5K, participants will get:

A day at the Houston zoo

Event shirt and racer number

After party with food and entertainment

Kids under 12 are FREE

Support Easter Seals Greater Houston Programs

Easter Seals Greater Houston was founded in Houston in 1947. It’s a non-profit for individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, special needs, service members, veterans and their families. The organization aims to help those living with disabilities to thrive through therapy, training, education and support services.

To sign up to participate in the Walk With Me 5K, click here. The event is on April 22 at 8 a.m..

You can also donate to Easter Seals here.