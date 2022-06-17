HOUSTON (CW39) Members of the Texas Southern University community are honoring Juneteenth at a variety of events – both on- and off-campus, as well as virtually, over the next two weeks.

Texas Southern University has a unique connection to Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, TX, were notified of their freedom. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and announced the end of slavery. However, this news came almost two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. TSU alumnus and former state representative, the late Al Edwards (’66), initiated legislation to establish Juneteenth as a holiday in Texas. As a freshman state representative, Edwards, commonly known as “Mr. Juneteenth,” introduced the holiday in under House Bill 1016, which was signed into law in 1980.

Juneteenth is a celebration to commemorate the horrific period in our nation’s history and acknowledge the perseverance of our ancestors. Texas Southern University is committed to facilitating discourse and leading critical conversations, in the Houston region and around the state of Texas, to study and learn from our past as we charter innovative pathways for our future and continue to transform lives. TSU President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young

KTSU 90.9FM hosts the main stage at Emancipation Park’s sold-out 150th Juneteenth Celebration, presented by Kinder Foundation, which will be the largest event in the Park’s history. This once in a lifetime occasion highlights the Park’s legacy and sets the stage for the next 150 years. Live performances by the Isley Brothers, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Kool and the Gang, and Sheila E. The celebration opens on Saturday with a ceremony acknowledging Juneteenth and Emancipation Park’s history.

Emancipation Park 150th Juneteenth Celebration, presented by Kinder Foundation; Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, 2022, 4-10 p.m. each day

Throughout the day attendees will have access to local vendors, interactive kid zones and much more. While this is a sold-out event, you can listen to KTSU 90.9FM throughout the week for limited ticket giveaways. Click here for more information.