HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Emancipation Park brings together seven historically Black communities from across Houston to celebrate the richness of the culture, pay homage to the pioneers of Juneteenth, and experience jubilee in a way that is unique

The Juneteenth Family Fun Day is Saturday, June 10th, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is a free event and open to the public at the Emancipation Park located at 3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004.

Organizers are welcoming everyone from Independence Heights, Fourth Ward, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Sunnyside, Acres Homes, South Park, and the surrounding community to come out and eat, drink, fellowship, and enjoy a variety of games, and activities in a family-friendly environment culminating in an Opening Ceremony to kick off Juneteenth Celebrations across the city of Houston.