HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Houston business owner is providing free swim lessons to kids in the Metro Houston Area to help prevent the number of drownings among children this summer.

According to the USA Swimming Foundation, 64% of African American, 45% of Hispanic/Latino, and 40% of Caucasian children have little to no swimming experience.

The study also shows that Black children are five and a half times more likely to drown than other racial groups. formal swimming lessons can reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.

“It can save lives on multiple occasions and it’s pretty fun to do,” said Ethan, a 10-year-old swimmer.

Kelsey Eggleston is a swim instructor with over 14 years of aquatic experience. She says about 68 percent of kids in low-income areas die from drownings.

Now, she’s partnering with the CEO and founder of “Exotic Pop” to provide free swim lessons in Houston’s Third Ward which is a predominately black neighborhood.

“I understand that it might be something generational where you didn’t get swim lessons, but I do not, and I would like to …instill to not to pass that down to your kids. Allow them to be able to receive the life-long skill of swimming,” said Eggleston.



“Anytime where we can take our money and our resources and be able to give back to our community with life skills and that nature… we’re all about it,” said Charleston Wilson, CEO & Founder of Exotic Pop.

Classes are held for 45 minutes on a weekly basis for a span of four weeks. There will be three coaches will be on-site to teach the children.

“The most common things for me that need to be taught are how to enter and exit a pool or how to float if anything were to happen. The only way a child’s life can be saved is if their face is out of the water,” said Eggleston.

Lessons will be free for the first 100 people. All ages are welcome. The application is open until the end of June. The class will be held in the Third Ward starting on July 10th.

To register for the class visit ExoticPop.com. Be sure to click on the “swim lessons” tab.