HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Recipe for Success Foundation works to stop childhood obesity by changing the way children eat their food and encourage healthier diets for children. Tomorrow, November 4th, The Recipes for Success Foundation invites families to come out to Hope Farms to celebrate the Mexican feast day for the Day of the Dead. There will be traditional food, flowers and art during this children’s celebration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to harvest and savor edible flowers and herbs, create a crown, with garlands and learn how to make tamales.

The Dia De Los Muertos Children’s Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Hope Farms at 10401 Scott Street, Houston, TX.

To register for the event, visit this link or email events@recipe4success.org.