Serving families and boosting early learning and development of children under age five

HOUSTON (CW39) Helping children learn is the goal of families everywhere. But having access to the tools needed to help children learn may not be available in low-income communities. Well, the “Family Place Library” is trying to change that, one library at a time.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, Harris County Public Library and the PNC Foundation unveiled the newest Family Place Library™ at South Houston Branch Library during a ceremonial ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The Family Place Libraries are specifically designed spaces within existing community libraries . They feature welcoming areas with interactive early literacy materials, games, toys and books. With the funding for these spaces, staff at each library receive specialized training and expand programs explicitly focused on serving families and boosting early learning and development of children under age five.

With this weeks latest installation, the Foundation and its partners have now opened 20 Family Place Libraries™ within the Harris County and Houston Public Library systems.