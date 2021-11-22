HOUSTON (KIAH) – A famous Houston restaurant, Turkey Leg Hut, is hosting a free turkey-leg giveaway Monday afternoon on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The Turkey Leg Hut is known to many people in the Third Ward of Houston, the entire city, and across the country for their mouth-watering, Texas-sized turkey legs.
The restaurant is handing them out for free on Monday, Nov. 22 in honor of Thanksgiving. The owners say it’s a way to give back to their community.
The Turkey Leg Hut founders, Lynn and Nakia Price, gave away more than 6,000 turkey legs over their last two Thanksgiving events.
This is just one of several charitable events the couple does to help others. Additional initiatives include supplying free food, manpower, and relief supplies to cities impacted by storms in Texas and Louisiana.
The Turkey Leg Hut got started outside of at the Houston rodeo. The founders said they saw people hungry and slightly drunk coming from this event. It prompted the Price family to cook in their family parking lot daily.
The award-winning restaurant is partnering with Exotic Pop, another privately-owned business, to provide free drinks during the giveaway.
This giveaway will take place in the parking lot next to the Turkey Leg Hut. That address is 4902 Almeda Road in Houston. It starts at noon and goes on until supplies last.
