HOUSTON (CW39) — It National Breast Cancer Awareness month but there are all kinds of cancer research needs your support. Pediatric Cancer receives only 4% of federal funding that goes to cancer research. But one foundation says that’s not enough, but you can help. Once again it’s bringing awareness about the issue of children’s cancer to the masses, and using fashion to do just that this weekend.
The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is doing its part to make sure more comes it’s way to help children. It’s holding its 4th annual “Fashion Show Funds for the Cure”!
The Galleria | Saturday, October 21, 2023
6:00 p.m. Reception | 7:00 p.m. Fashion Show
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
This Saturday, you can help make sure all children get the help they need in their greatest time of need. CW39’s Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with a member of the Foundation and a former Pediatric patient turned Pediatric warrior to learn more about the fashion show and how you too, can get involved even if you don’t have a ticket the sold out show.
- FTC urged to investigate anonymous messaging app
- Man found dead in Channelview home, HCSO says
- Overnight: Man found dead in home, party shootout, and fatal accident among scenes around Houston
- Wet pattern for Texas next week
- Search continues for inmate who escaped from Harris County courthouse amid brawl in nearby courtroom