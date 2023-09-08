It's all in honor and memory of Judy Robinson, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s called a “silent killer.” Ovarian cancer is one of the deadliest cancers in women. But one Houston organization is on a mission, to make sure no one else has to fight this deadly disease.

The Judy’s Mission Ovarian Cancer Foundation for years has been on a mission to end ovarian cancer by increasing awareness, advocating early detection, finding a cure and breaking the silence that often surrounds this type of cancer. It’s all been in honor and in memory of Judith Liebenthal Robinson, who died from ovarian cancer.

CW39’s Sharron Melton was honored to be the emcee for their annual luncheon, style show and fundraising event. She takes us to the luncheon to help learn more about this incredible organization and the good they do to help women fighting ovarian cancer.

If you’d like to learn more about the foundation, go to www.JudysMission.org.