The 2022 RivAlz Flag Football game occurred this weekend. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin participated on Team Brunettes this Saturday in the face-off against Team Blondes. Two teams with one cause in mind took the field at TDECU Stadium after raising $154,498 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The heat was ON by game time at noon. A Heat Advisory was in place for Southeast Texas throughout the afternoon. Although, our temperatures fell just short of the record for the day, with a high of 93 degrees at the Bush Airport, players and game goers did not fall short on having a good time. Congrats to Team Blondes on this year’s win. Congrats to BOTH TEAMS, and sponsors, on their amazing fundraising efforts. Jerseys and hair color aside… Family and friends continued the celebration, as one team, after the game at Post Oak Ice House.

About the team

Blondes vs. Brunettes® was created in Houston in 2005, a flag football event founded by a group of professional women including Houstonians Kate Stukenberg and Meredith Riddle Chastang. Since the inaugural game in 2005, the event has grown to more than 40 cities, raising more than $9 million and bringing thousands of new supporters to the cause.

In 2014, to accommodate nationwide growth, “Blondes vs. Brunettes” grew into “RivALZ,” empowering participants to choose the rivalry around which to organize their teams. The Houston Chapter has chosen to keep “Blondes vs. Brunettes,” with redheads as “free agents,” since we have enjoyed the exciting rivalry for the past fifteen years.

Alright, here it is…

(Score: 80-7)