HOUSTON (KIAH)— The Humble Animal Shelter is working to get dogs and cats into loving, forever homes. One of its efforts is through community adoption events!

Tomorrow, December 2, 2023, the shelter will host a ‘Home for the Holidays’ Adoption event and welcomes the community to come out and enjoy food and see some amazing groups of animals that are up for adoption!

The shelter welcomes volunteers and fosters to help. To learn more about the Humble Animal Shelter and how you can get involved, visit here. The adoption event will be tomorrow from 12-4 p.m. at 240 Dennis St, Humble, TX 77338.

Photos courtesy of The Humble Animal Shelter