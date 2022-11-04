HOUSTON (KIAH) Time to shop and enjoy time in the Heights community this weekend. You can shop artisan goods and other original works from dozens of neighborhood and Houston area artists. It all takes place at the monthly First Saturday Arts Market in the historic Houston Heights.

Not not only is a great opportunity for shopping, but people watching too! The family-friendly market also has free live music on site and food truck. Have a beer or vino with purchase.

The event began back in 2004 and the First Saturday Arts Market is Houston’s started as an original monthly art market.

The market features painting, sculpture, woodcraft, photography, jewelry and handcrafted items. Check for a complete roster of participating artists and details.

In the event of substantial rain, the market is postponed to the third Saturday of the month.