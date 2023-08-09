Providing resources for communities that don't have access to mental health care

HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, mental illness cases have increased in minority communities. But sadly, these communities are less likely to seek help.

NAMI says the annual prevalence of mental illness among U.S. adults, by demographic group: Non-Hispanic Asian: 16.4% Non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander: 18.1% Non-Hispanic Black or African American: 21.4% Hispanic or Latino: 20.7% Non-Hispanic White: 23.9%.

But the University of Houston and The Harris Cen ter are trying to change that.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton talks with Dr. Brian Reed, Chair of Clinical Sciences for the University of Houston, about the mental health resources available for communities that often feel left out or left behind.