PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Tuesday marks two weeks of the tornado hitting the Pasadena and Deer Park areas, and BakerRipley is continuing to assist residents.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, it will host a food fair at their Pasadena campus starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public and food will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees are asked to bring a bag or a cart to put food items in.

The event will be at the BakerRipley Pasadena campus, located at 720 Fairmont Parkway.