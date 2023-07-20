HOUSTON (KIAH) We want to meet you, and we need our blood to save lives more this summer than any other time of year. This time of year, donations drop but the need is still great. That’s why we at CW39 are committed to saves lives and today we are having a blood drive we hope you will come out to support.

A four-day, CW39-sponsored blood drive starts Thursday, and today’s location is the parking lot outside of the CW39 studios at 7700 Westpark at Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Technicians inside a blood-mobile from Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center will be accepting your donations from 8 – 11:30 a.m..

The blood drive moves to the Target store at 4323 San Felipe St. Friday from 1-4:30 p.m..

On Saturday, you can check out a workout facility and donate blood at F45 Morton Ranch at 24600 Katy Freeway from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Then on Sunday, go to church and donate blood at Lakewood Methodist Church at 11330 Louetta Rd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are some eligibility requirements to donate blood like a minimum weight.

A successful blood donation not only benefits the community, but it will also earn you a $10 e-gift card.